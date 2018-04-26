Linuxtechi

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop Installation Guide with Screenshots

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

You may also like...

3 Responses

  1. Abbas Hussain says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Hi , its very good, may you please share its soft copy to down of this post or related. which can make it more when offline.

    Reply
  2. Raghvendra says:
    April 29, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    I am getting partitioning error and ubuntu 18.04 is not getting installed

    Reply
  3. Jamie Greene says:
    April 29, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Grub fails to install using this method

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *