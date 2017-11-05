How to Create Bootable USB Disk / DVD on Ubuntu / Linux Mint

When you need to install any Linux distributions, you definitely need a bootable USB Disk / stick or DVD. There are several 3rd party applications that helps you turn the ISO file into a Bootable USB disk. With a Bootable disk, you can not only install distro applications, you can also use the disk to test the desktop experience of Ubuntu without needing to meddle with your computer’s configuration or even help in fixing any configuration issues. In this article, we’ll show you how to create a bootable disk/DVD on Ubuntu / Linux Mint.

When it comes to creating bootable disks, there are many tools available and we are going to discuss about the following tools:

Startup Disk Creator

UNetbootin

dd (command line utility)

Startup Disk Creator

Startup Disk Creator is a utility that is readily available with Ubuntu to help you create bootable disks easily. Whenever we install Ubuntu and Linux Mint then this installed automatically as part of default tools. Refer the beneath steps to Create Bootable USB stick or DVD using startup Disk Creator

Step: 1) Insert the USB disk / DVD into your computer

Step:2 ) Open the Start Disk Creator application in Ubuntu

Step:3 ) Once the application is launched, it automatically looks for any ISO file in your Downloads folder and lists that ISO file in the Source image area of the utility,

If you want to choose another ISO file, click “Other” button to open the file and select the ISO you need

The USB disk or DVD whichever is connected to your computer is also automatically detected and placed in the “Disk to Use” section.

If not, Click “Other” button to choose the desired disk in which a bootable disk need to be created

Once everything is set, select “Make Startup disk” button to create the bootable disk

UNetbootin

UNetbootin is another tool that allows you to create bootable USB drives as it either downloads the ISO file or you can provide the downloaded ISO file to create a bootable disk easily. With UNetbootin you can create bootable disks for Ubuntu, Fedora and other Linux distributions easily. UNetbootin also helps you to load a lot of system utilities into the USB disk to repair any configuration issues.

UNetbootin is not installed by default during Ubuntu and Linux Mint installation. Follow below steps to Install UNetbootin on Ubuntu Linux & Linux Mint

linuxtechi@nixworld:~$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:gezakovacs/ppa linuxtechi@nixworld:~$ sudo apt-get update linuxtechi@nixworld:~$ sudo apt-get install unetbootin -y

To create a bootable USB disk / DVD using UNetbootin use the beneath steps:

Step:1 ) Open the tool and select the distribution and the version as shown below

Step:2 ) Select the location of the ISO file

Step:3 ) Choose the type of disk USB / DVD in which the bootable disk needs to be created and also specify the drive letter of the USB / DVD disk

Step:4 ) Click “OK” to start the process

dd (Command line Utility)

People looking to burn an ISO from the command line can go for “dd“, an easy and simple command line utility to create your bootable USB disk / DVD for Ubuntu/ Linux Mint.

To create a bootable USB disk / DVD using “dd”:

Step:1 ) First step is insert the USB disk in your computer and open the terminal (Press CTRL + ALT + T)

Step:2 ) To find the USB device, you can use the following command:

linuxtechi@nixworld:~$ sudo fdisk -l

Take for example our USB disk is in /dev/sdb

Now it is time to unmount the USB disk using the following command

linuxtechi@nixworld:~$ sudo umount /dev/sdb

step:3 ) For now let’s assume that the ISO file is in the current folder and then type the following command to burn the ISO into the USB device

linuxtechi@nixworld:~$ sudo dd if=ubuntu-17.10-desktop-amd64.iso of=/dev/sdb bs=4M 357+1 records in 357+1 records out 1501102080 bytes (1.5 GB, 1.4 GiB) copied, 164.77 s, 9.1 MB/s linuxtechi@nixworld:~$

where,

‘ubuntu-17.10-desktop-amd64.iso‘ is the ISO file and

‘bs=4M‘ is an optional command to speed up the creation process of the bootable disk

Test Your Bootable Disk

It is better to check if the bootable disk has been created successfully. To check that you need to download a utility called QEMU, a machine emulator and virtualizer.

Open the terminal and install qemu using the following command

linuxtechi@nixworld:~$ sudo apt-get install qemu

Once the qemu has been installed successfully then run the following command

linuxtechi@nixworld:~$ sudo qemu-system-x86_64 -hda /dev/sdb

Your booting process is successful if you see a virtual machine booting from your USB disk / DVD.

That’s conclude the article, I hope you guys got an idea how we can create Bootable USB / DVD Disk using the above described methods, please do share your feedback and comments if you like the article.