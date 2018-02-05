Linuxtechi

How to Create, Revert and Delete KVM Virtual machine (domain) snapshot with virsh command

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

Pradeep Kumar

I am a huge fan of open source and love to share How To's tutorials on Linux, Cloud and DevOps. I have been working as Linux Consultant, Cloud & DevOps Engineer since 2010

You may also like...

1 Response

  1. sampath says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:33 am

    Thanks dude for the article.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *