20 useful Docker Command examples in Linux

Docker Container is one of the most emerging technologies now a days. Docker Containers are generally used in CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) platform. Containers are the light weight VMs (Virtual Machines) which use under lying hypervisors resources like (RAM,CPU,HDD and Kernel).

In this article we will discuss 15 useful docker command examples in Linux.

Example:1 Verify Docker Version

First important task while working Docker containers is to know your Docker version, Use below command to know your docker version

Example:2 View system wide Information

‘docker info‘ command is used to view the system wide information like Docker’s root Directory, OS version, Kernel Version, Docker Version, RAM, CPU and Docker Registry.

Example:3 Search Docker Images in its Registry Server

With help of ‘docker search‘ command we search the docker container images in registry server from the terminal, Let’s assume I want to search latest debian Docker Images.

[[email protected] ~]# docker search debian

Output of above command would be something like below

Example:4 Downloading Docker Container Images

With the help of ‘docker pull’ command we can download docker container images from its registry server or repository.

Syntax : # docker pull <Name-of-Image>

Docker pull command always download latest version of image, though we can specify the particular of image. Let’s assume I want to download latest version of Debian Docker image

[[email protected] ~]# docker pull debian Using default tag: latest latest: Pulling from library/debian 10a267c67f42: Already exists Digest: sha256:476959f29a17423a24a17716e058352ff6fbf13d8389e4a561c8ccc758245937 Status: Downloaded newer image for debian:latest [[email protected] ~]#

Downloading Specific OS version Docker Image

Let’s assume we want to download Ubuntu:14.04 Docker Image

[[email protected] ~]# docker pull ubuntu:14.04 14.04: Pulling from library/ubuntu cf0a75889057: Already exists c8de9902faf0: Already exists a3c0f7711c5e: Already exists e6391432e12c: Already exists 624ce029a17f: Already exists Digest: sha256:b2a55128abd84a99436157c2fc759cf0a525c273722460e6f8f9630747dfe7e8 Status: Downloaded newer image for ubuntu:14.04 [[email protected] ~]#

Example:5 List all Downloaded Docker Container Images

Whenever we download docker images using docker pull command, it save the docker images locally(/var/lib/docker) on your Docker Server. We can list all the downloaded docker images using the ‘docker images‘ command,

[[email protected] ~]# docker images REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE wordpress latest ca96afcfa242 2 weeks ago 406 MB xibosignage/xibo-xmr release_1.8.1 223afb5ecffe 2 weeks ago 269 MB ubuntu 16.04 ebcd9d4fca80 2 weeks ago 118 MB ubuntu 14.04 2ff3b426bbaa 2 weeks ago 188 MB centos 7 8140d0c64310 2 weeks ago 193 MB mysql 5.6 ed7b6c642b9d 3 weeks ago 299 MB mysql 5.7 e799c7f9ae9c 3 weeks ago 407 MB debian latest 3e83c23dba6a 3 weeks ago 124 MB xibosignage/xibo-cms latest 9678c5299918 5 weeks ago 511 MB xibosignage/xibo-cms release_1.8.1 c2767fdc7262 5 weeks ago 511 MB [[email protected] ~]#

Example:6 Launching a container with ‘docker run’ command

Containers are launched with ‘docker run’ command, let assume I want to launch a container from the debian image.

Above Command launch a container with the name “debian_container1” and we also set pat rule in such a way that if any request comes to 9000 port on docker host then that request will be redirected to debian container on 80 port. If you might have noticed that we directly get the console just after executing the command. Type exit to stop / shutdown the container and if want to get out from the container without exiting then type “ctrl+p+q”

Example:7 Launching a Container in detach mode

We can launch a container in detach mode using –d option in ‘docker run’ command. Example is shown below

Example:8 Getting Container Console with ‘docker attach’

In the above example we have provision a container in detach mode, we can have its console using ‘docker attach’ command.

Syntax: # docker attach {container_name or container_id}

Example:9 List Containers with ‘docker ps’ command

We can list all the running containers using ‘docker ps’ command.

To List all the containers including stop /shutdown, use ‘docker ps -a‘

Example:10 Start, Stop, Restart and Kill Containers

Just like virtual machines we can start, stop and restart docker containers.

Use below command to stop a running container

In Place of container we can also use Container ID

Use below command to start a container.

Use below command to restart a container.

Just like Process we can also kill a container, Use below command to kill a container.

Example:11 Delete / Remove a Container

‘docker rm‘ command is used to remove or delete a container. ‘docker rm’ will work only when docker is stopped / shutdown.

Syntax: # docker rm {container_name_OR_container_id}

To remove a running container forcefully, use ‘-f’ option in docker rm command. Example is shown is below

Example: 12 Delete / Remove Docker Container images

Just like containers we can also delete or remove docker images, ‘docker rmi‘ command is used to delete docker container images.

Let’s assume i want to delete a docker image ‘Ubuntu:14.04’

In above command in place of image name we also use image id

[[email protected] ~]# docker rmi 2ff3b426bbaa

Example:13 Save and Load Docker Container Image to/from a tar file

Let’s assume we have done some changes in debian image and we want to export it as tar file, this can be done with ‘docker save‘ command, example is shown below

Load Docker Image from tar file.

[[email protected] ~]# docker load -i mydebian.tar

Loaded image: debian:latest

[[email protected] ~]#

Note: These commands become useful when we want to transfer docker image from one Docker Host to another.

Example:14 Export and Import Container to / from tar archive

Container can be exported to a tar file using the ‘docker export’ command. Syntax is shown below

# docker export container_name_or_id

Let’s suppose I want to export web_container to a tar file.

Use ‘docker import‘ command to import container from a tar file, examples is shown below.

Example:15 Display History of Docker Image

History of Docker image here means what commands are being executed while building docker images, we can list these commands using ‘docker history‘

Syntax : # docker history {Image_Name_OR_Image_id}

[[email protected] ~]# docker history ubuntu:16.04 IMAGE CREATED CREATED BY SIZE COMMENT ebcd9d4fca80 2 weeks ago /bin/sh -c #(nop) CMD ["/bin/bash"] 0 B <missing> 2 weeks ago /bin/sh -c mkdir -p /run/systemd && echo '... 7 B <missing> 2 weeks ago /bin/sh -c sed -i 's/^#\s*\(deb.*universe\... 2.76 kB <missing> 2 weeks ago /bin/sh -c rm -rf /var/lib/apt/lists/* 0 B <missing> 2 weeks ago /bin/sh -c set -xe && echo '#!/bin/sh' >... 745 B <missing> 2 weeks ago /bin/sh -c #(nop) ADD file:d14b493577228a4... 118 MB [[email protected] ~]#

Example:16 Fetching Logs from the Container

We can fetch the logs from the containers without login into it, Use ‘docker logs’ command

Syntax : docker logs {container_name_or_container_id}

To fetch the live logs use ‘-f’ option in docker logs command

Example: 17 Containers’ resource usage statistics

To Display CPU, memory, and network I/O usage of all the containers use ‘docker stats‘

Above command will show live streaming of resource usage statistics of all the Containers.

Resource usage statistics without live streaming

We can display the running processes of a container with ‘docker top‘ command.

Syntax: # docker top {Container_Name_OR_ID}

Example:18 Display Container IP address

Container low-level information is displayed with ‘docker inspect‘ command. We can fetch the ip address of a container from command output. Example is shown below

Example:19. Build Docker Container Images with Docker file

With ‘docker build‘ command we can build our own docker image with DockerFile.

For More detail on docker file please refer the below

How to build Docker Container Images with Dockerfile

Example: 20 Set Tag / Name to Docker Image

‘docker tag’ command is used to set tag or name of docker image into a repository.

Syntax : # docker tag source_image{:tag} target_image{:tag}

Let’s suppose I want set tag of source image ‘centos:7’ as ‘MyCentOS7:v1’

Let’s verify the new tag name of docker image

That’s all from this article. I hope these examples might be useful for you to understand docker commands. Please feel free to share your feedback and comments.